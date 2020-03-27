Ski vacation hot spot becomes virus ground zero in Idaho

FILE - In this March 23, 2020, file photo donned in personal protective equipment, medical personnel work outside of St. Luke's Magic Valley's quick care entrance in Twin Falls, Idaho. State health officials say three Idaho residents have become the first reported deaths in the state because of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. The officials said Thursday, March 26, 2020, that two of the cases were in Blaine County. One was a man over the age of 60 and the other was a man over the age of 80. It wasn't clear if either had underlying health issues. (Drew Nash/Times-News via AP, File)