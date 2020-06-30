Airbus shedding 15,000 jobs, mostly in Europe

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 file photo, visitors are seen at the booth of Airbus during the opening trade day of the Singapore Airshow 2020 in Singapore. European aircraft manufacturer Airbus says it plans to shed 15,000 jobs over the next year, with jobs mostly being lost in Europe. Airbus is struggling with the financial hit of the coronavirus pandemic. It said Tuesday, June 30 that it doesn't expect air traffic to recover to pre-COVID levels before 2023 and potentially as late as 2025. (AP Photo/Danial Hakim, file)