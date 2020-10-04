Lance Armstrong leads Beirut bike tour to help blast victims

Former American professional cyclist Lance Armstrong, center, prepares to ride with Lebanese and foreign cyclists at the site of the Aug. 4 deadly blast in the port of Beirut that killed scores and wounded thousands in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Armstrong led a charity bike tour named "Bike for Beirut," to raise awareness and fund organizations that are helping residents of the Lebanese capital who suffered losses as a result of the massive blast. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)