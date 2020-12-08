SiriusXM, Howard Stern sign five-year contract extension

FILE - In this April 14, 2018, file photo, Howard Stern speaks at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies in Cleveland. Stern has reached a five-year deal with SiriusXM to continue making his show for the satellite radio company through the end of 2025, in a deal announced Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. Terms were not disclosed. Forbes magazine has reported that Stern was already making $90 million a year. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP, File)