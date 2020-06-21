WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases

FILE In this Saturday, June 20, 2020 file photo, residents wear faces mask to protect against coronavirus and wear San Fermin's red kerchief as people march the route of the running of the bulls while a singer performs a San Fermin's festival song, in Pamplona, northern Spain. Spain reopened its borders to European tourists Sunday, June 21, 2020 in a bid to kickstart its economy while Brazil and South Africa struggled with rising coronavirus infections. At a campaign rally, President Donald Trump said he told the U.S. government to reduce testing for the virus, apparently to avoid unflattering statistics ahead of the U.S. election in November. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos, File)