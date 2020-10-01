Frederick Wiseman on the life of American institutions

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2014, file photo, Frederick Wiseman poses for photographers during the photo call for the Golden Lion Career Award during the 71st edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy. Wiseman has spent more than half a century documenting American institutions. His latest is a profile of American government. In “City Hall” Wiseman has turned his camera on the Boston city government. After drawing acclaim at the major fall film festivals, it opens in late October. (AP Photo/David Azia, File)