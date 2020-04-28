Winfrey, Roberts to appear in global virus relief livestream

This combination photo shows, top row from left, media mogul Oprah Winfrey, former President George W. Bush, actress Julia Robert and musician Yo-Yo Ma, bottom row from left, guru Deepak Chopra, rapper Common, musician Questlove, and actress Jennifer Garner, who are among the participants in the 24-hour livestream event, The Call to Unite, beginning Friday, May 1 at 8 p.m. EDT. (AP Photo)