Ex-UCLA coach pleads guilty to accepting $200K in bribes

FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo Jorge Salcedo, former University of California at Los Angeles men's soccer coach, departs federal court in Boston, after facing charges in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. Salcedo, former University of California, Los Angeles men’s soccer coach, pleaded guilty Monday, July 27, 2020 to accepting $200,000 in bribes to help two students get into the school as recruits. Salcedo admitted to participating in the college admissions bribery scheme involving TV celebrities, other wealthy parents and elite universities across the country. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)