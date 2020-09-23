Madrid wants military help, more doctors to fight virus wave

A waiter wearing a face mask and behind a plastic curtain to prevent the spread of coronavirus serves a coffee at a bar in the southern neighbourhood of Vallecas in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. Madrid is poised to extend its restrictions on movement to more neighborhoods, due to a surge in new cases in other districts and despite an outcry from residents over discrimination. Police on Monday deployed to 37 working-class neighborhoods that have seen 14-day transmission rates above 1,000 per 100,000 inhabitants. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)