Man charged in shooting of 2 Los Angeles County deputies

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, right, and District Attorney Jackie Lacey announce the arrest of a man in connection with the shooting of two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies at a news conference in Los Angeles Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Lacy says attempted murder charges have been filed against Deonte Lee Murray. He was arrested two weeks ago in connection with a separate carjacking. The deputies suffered critical wounds in the Sept. 12 shooting which was recorded by surveillance video. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)