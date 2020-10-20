AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

In this Oct. 10, 2020 photo, President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters in Washington. A new poll finds Americans' trust in the people and institutions giving them information about the coronavirus has fallen across the board. The poll by USAFacts and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research on where America gets its COVID-19 facts shows trust of many people and groups is down significantly from what it was in April. Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they don't trust President Donald Trump much or at all for accurate coronavirus information. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)