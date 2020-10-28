Letters, texts, caravans, parades: Advocates mobilize voters

Get-out-the-vote letter writer Nancy Gehman poses for a photo at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Gehman is one of 182,000 people who have participated in Vote Forward, a 50-state letter-writing campaign to more than 17.5 million homes. In the best of times, it’s a massive logistical challenge to get millions out to vote. In 2020, the difficulty has been dramatically compounded: by fear of the coronavirus, by complications and confusion over mail-in ballots, by palpable anxiety over the bitter divisions in the country. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)