Officer who sought warrant at Taylor home could be dismissed

FILE - This undated file photo provided by Taylor family attorney Sam Aguiar shows Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Ky. On Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ceremoniously signed a statewide ban on the use of no-knock search warrants. The law is named after Taylor, a Kentucky woman who was fatally shot when Louisville police broke down her door in the middle of the night. ‚ÄúBreonna‚Äôs Law‚Äù is the first such law enacted by a state since Taylor was killed in March 2020. (Courtesy of Taylor Family attorney Sam Aguiar via AP, File)