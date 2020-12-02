EU looks forward to Biden resetting trans-Atlantic relations

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a media conference at EU headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The European Union is grasping the imminent arrival of the incoming Biden administration as a key moment to reset relations with the United States after four years of acrimony under President Donald Trump. (Johanna Geron, Pool via AP)

BRUSSELS - The European Union is grasping the imminent arrival of the Biden administration as a key moment to reset relations with the United States after four years of trans-Atlantic acrimony. With a series of initiatives, the 27 nation bloc is seeking to rekindle the spirit of co-operation that has long defined global diplomacy. But the EU but also acknowledges that future relations will have to adapt to a multi-polar world where China is an ever bigger player. EU partners are seeking a change from Trump’s go-it-alone credo and back a multilateral approach to better deal with global crises. The EU has already invited President-elect Joe Biden to visit Brussels at the earliest opportunity next year.

