On a mission: Tom Cruise insists on social distancing on set

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 file photo, actor Tom Cruise wears a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he greets fans during a break from shooting Mission Impossible 7, along Rome's Fori Imperiali avenue. Tom Cruise has launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the set of his latest “Mission: Impossible” movie after he reportedly spotted two workers failing to abide by social distancing rules. In audio released Wednesday, Dec. 16 by the Sun tabloid, the 58-year-old Hollywood megastar can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)