Sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft draws criticism

This undated handout photo issued by the Mary on the Green campaign of Maggi Hambling's 'A Sculpture for Mary Wollstonecraft' which has been unveiled on Newington Green, London. A sculpture celebrating Mary Wollstonecraft as the mother of feminism has attracted criticism even before it was unveiled. Artist Maggi Hambling said the sculpture “celebrates the spirit of Mary Wollstonecraft,” the author of the 18th-century treatise “A Vindication of the Rights of Woman.” The sculpture was unveiled Tuesday, Nov, 10, 2020 after a decade of campaigning and fundraising, but many critics took to Twitter to question why it had to feature a naked female figure. (Ioana Marinescu/Mary on the Green via AP)