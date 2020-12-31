Dick Thornburgh, ex-governor and US attorney general, dies

FILE - In this April 1, 1979, file photo President Jimmy Carter talks in the control room of Three Mile Island nuclear plant in Middletown, Pa., with from left, Harold Denton, Director of the U.S. Nuclear Agency, Pennsylvania Gov. Dick Thornburgh, and an unidentified control room employee. Thornburgh died Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 at a retirement community facility outside Pittsburgh, his son David said. (AP Photo, File)