Whitney Houston biopic in the works

FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2009 file photo, Whitney Houston performs at the 37th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A feature film about Houston’s life is in the works from Anthony McCarten, the screenwriter of “Bohemian Rhapsody.” The biopic is being shepherded by the Whitney Houston Estate, music producer Clive Davis and Primary Wave Music, the partners said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)