Movie theatres implore studios: Release the blockbusters

In this June 27, 2020 photo, people walk by a poster promoting the long-awaited Christopher Nolan film "Tenet," in Los Angeles. The film, which had hoped to herald Hollywood’s return to big theatrical releases, has yet again postponed its release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Warner Bros. said Monday, July 20, that “Tenet” will not make its August 12 release date. And unlike previous delays, the studio this time didn’t announce a new target for the release of Nolan’s much-anticipated $200 million thriller. (AP Photo/Anthony McCartney)