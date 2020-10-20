Priest and abstract-expressionist painter Bill Moore dies

FILE - This Oct. 29, 2009 file photo shows Father Bill Moore in his studio at the Pomona Arts Colony in Pomona, Calif. Father Bill Moore, a Catholic priest and prominent abstract expressionist who spent decades spreading spiritualism through his paintings, has died. He was 71. Longtime friend Tom Irwin says Moore died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 of prostate cancer. Seeing his artistic talent, Moore's Southern California parish, the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, allowed him to spend much of his time painting. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)