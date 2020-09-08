Arizona Supreme Court denies West's bid to appear on ballot

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. The Arizona Supreme Court is considering an appeal by West of a decision on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that barred him from appearing on the state's Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate. Ballot printing deadlines are fast approaching in the state. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)