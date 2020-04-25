Tampa mayor lightheartedly apologizes to NFL's Tom Brady

FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2020, file photo, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks to the media following an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans in Foxborough, Mass. Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is poking fun at last week's attention-grabbing incident involving Brady. Tampa didn’t exactly give Brady the best of welcomes when he was ejected from a downtown park while working out last Monday, April 20 .(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)