Sri Lankan prison riot leaves 6 inmates dead, 35 injured

Sri Lankan police officers stand guard at the entrance to the Mahara prison complex following an overnight unrest in Mahara, outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Sri Lankan officials say six inmates were killed and 35 others were injured when guards opened fire to control a riot at a prison on the outskirts of the capital. Two guards were critically injured. Pandemic-related unrest has been growing in Sri Lanka's overcrowded prisons. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)