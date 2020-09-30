World reacts with surprise, worry to 1st Biden-Trump debate

In this combination image of two photos showing both President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. The first debate pitting Republican President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden was not a highlight of political oratory in the eyes of many overseas. Yet interest ran high for its potential impact on what may be the most consequential U.S. election in years, now just over a month away. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)