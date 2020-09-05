Slow music: Chord change in Germany of 639-year organ piece

The organ of the John Cage organ project is illuminated prior to a 'sound change' at the partially ruined Buchardi Church in Halberstadt, Germany, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Since 2001 an interpretation of the music peace 'Organ/ASLSP', As Slow As Possible, by US composer John Cage is performed on the organ. The total duration of the piece is planned for 639 years without any stop. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)