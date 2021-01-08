GOP's David Perdue concedes to Jon Ossoff in Georgia runoff

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., leaves Capitol Hill in Washington. Perdue has taken down a digital campaign ad featuring a manipulated picture of his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose. A spokeswoman for Perdue said in a statement Monday, July 27, 2020, that the image has been removed from Facebook, calling it an ‚Äúunintentional error‚Äù by an outside vendor, without naming the vendor. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)