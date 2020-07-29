More Americans signed contracts to buy homes in June

This Monday, April 27, 2020 photo shows a sale pending sign on a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa. The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes rose for the second straight month as the housing market appears to be recovering from a devastating spring freeze because of the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday, July 29, that its index of pending sales rose 16.6% to 116.1 in June.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)