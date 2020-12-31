Minneapolis police release officer video in fatal shooting

A memorial set up by Susana De Leon sits near the site where Minneapolis police shot and killed a man during a traffic stop Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. Police said the man died in an exchange of gunfire, and Chief Medaria Arradondo said witnesses said the man fired first. He said the officers' body cameras were turned on and promised to release the video on Thursday. Police spokesman John Elder said the incident happened about 6:15 p.m. while officers were carrying out a traffic stop with a man suspected of a felony. (Jeff Wheeler/Star Tribune via AP)