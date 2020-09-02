Tom Seaver, heart and mighty arm of Miracle Mets, dies at 75

FILE - In this July 10, 1969, file photo, New York Mets pitcher Tom Seaver, left, throws to Chicago Cubs batter Ron Santo, who flied out to center field during the eighth inning of a baseball game in New York. Seaver's bid for perfect game was spoiled in ninth inning, but the Mets won 4-0. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo, File)