LONDON - The U.S. antitrust crackdown on Google might seem like deja vu for European Union regulators. By U.S. standards, the Justice Department’s move to sue Google this week for abusing its dominance in online search and advertising was a bold move. But it treads on ground already broken years before by officials in Brussels. The EU’s competition commissioner has slapped the tech behemoth with multibillion dollar penalties in three separate competition cases in recent years. But critics say that they haven’t done much to change the company’s behaviour and officials in Brussels have been weighing up new tools.
After years grappling with Google, Europe has tips for US
After years grappling with Google, Europe has tips for US
- Kelvin Chan The Associated Press
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Hurtful words undermined true issue
- Goodbye downtown Kelowna, we might not miss you
- 'Final costs' for Kelowna's $98M water takeover still to come
- Even Kelowna finally turns its back on BC Conservatives
- Winter shutdown for Kelowna pub as industry revenues plunge
- Proposed lighthouse doesn't get a great welcome
- Kelowna home is a lottery prize
- Business Ventures: New gaming, dollar stores open on Westside
- Old Rutland farmhouse, built in 1906, heavily damaged by fire
- Wingin' it: The Kelowna Wings know they were bad, but they loved it all
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Daily Headlines
Receive daily headlines on local news, sports, entertainment, and more right to your inbox. Sign up now!