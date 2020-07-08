Cambodian province famous for Angkor Wat bans dog meat trade

FILE - In this Mar. 30, 2017, file photo, a local vendor grills dog meat on the sidewalk on the outskirts of Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Early this week on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Siem Reap, home of the famous Angkor Wat temple complex, the local government issued a ban on the buying, selling and butchering of dogs for food. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File)