Study of virus screening at concert reports zero infections

Volunteers dace during a concert in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Eager for a live music show after months of social distancing, more than 1,000 Barcelona residents gathered Saturday to participate in a medical study to evaluate the effectiveness of same-day coronavirus screening to safely hold cultural events. After passing an antigen screening, 500 of the volunteers were randomly selected to enjoy a free concert inside Barcelona's Apolo Theater. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)