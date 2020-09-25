Virus disrupting Rio's Carnival for first time in a century

Sculptures designed for parade floats sit unfinished in the Unidos de Padre Miguel samba school workshop, where float construction, costume sewing and dance rehearsals due to the new coronavirus pandemic have been canceled, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. The city announced on Thursday, Sept. 24, said it has delayed its annual Carnival parade, saying the global spectacle cannot go ahead in February because of Brazil’s continued vulnerability to the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)