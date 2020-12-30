Heavy snow expected in Texas; storm could spawn tornadoes

The City of Odessa is opening a temporary weather shelter at Ector College Prep Success Academy Gymnasium at 809 West Clements for those in need of a place during the winter storm Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Odessa, Texas. The shelter will be open from 5 p.m. Wednesday and remain open until noon on Friday. Food, bedding, showers and restrooms facilities will be available for those who are seeking shelter as well as 24-hour security onsite. The shelter will be following the CDC's guidelines for COVID-19 to ensure a safe environment. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)