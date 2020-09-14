Margaret Atwood honoured with Dayton Literary Peace Prize

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2019, file photo, Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference in London. Atwood, whose sweeping body of work includes "The Handmaid's Tale," depicting a nightmarish future for the United States, is this year's winner of a lifetime achievement award celebrating literature's power to foster peace, social justice and global understanding, officials of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize officials announced Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)