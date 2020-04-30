Queen and Adam Lambert honour global COVID-19 'Champions'

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019 file photo, Adam Lambert, left, and Brian May, of Queen, perform at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. Lambert and May, along with bandmate Roger Taylor, recently gathered virtually to record a new version of the Queen classic, “We Are the Champions.” “You Are the Champions” was released early Friday on all streaming and download services, with proceeds going to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)