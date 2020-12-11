US executes Louisiana truck driver who killed daughter, 2

Gabby Prosser, left, and Nick Neeser, right, from Minneapolis, Minn., talk with Samir Hazboun, center, from Louisville, Ky., during a protest against the execution of Brandon Bernard across Prairieton Road from the Federal Death Chamber in Terre Haute, Ind., on Thursday evening, Dec. 10, 2020. (Austen Leake/The Tribune-Star via AP)