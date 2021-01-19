Turkey slaps advertising ban on Twitter, Pinterest

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks to the media after Friday prayers, in Istanbul, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Turkey‚Äôs president has criticized the United States for kicking his country out of the F-35 fighter jet program after Ankara purchased a Russian missile defense system. Speaking after Friday prayers in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey paid ‚Äúvery serious money‚Äù for the F-35 stealth jets and that America had committed ‚Äúa very serious mistake‚Äù with its NATO ally. (Turkish Presidency via AP, Pool)