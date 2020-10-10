Judge orders ex-Colombian president freed from house arrest

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Colombia's former President and Senator Alvaro Uribe arrives to the inauguration ceremony for Colombia's new president Ivan Duque in Bogota, Colombia. Uribe has been ordered freed from house arrest while he is investigated for possible witness tampering. A judge ordered Uribe’s release Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in a case that has divided the South American nation and exposed lingering tensions over Colombia’s peace accord for ending a half-century conflict with leftist guerrillas. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)