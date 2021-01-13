LA real estate investors buy David Cassidy's Florida home

FILE - The exterior of a South Florida home that once belonged to 1970's heartthrob David Cassidy appears in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on July 22, 2015. The home has been sold for $2.6 million. Cassidy rose to fame as a teen idol who starred in "The Partridge Family." He died at age 67 in 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)