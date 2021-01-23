Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny's release

People gather during a protest against the jailing of opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Pushkin square, with the statue of Alexander Pushkin in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Russian police are arresting protesters demanding the release of top Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny at demonstrations in the country’s east and larger unsanctioned rallies are expected later Saturday in Moscow and other major cities. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)