Governors scramble to speed vaccine effort after slow start

FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2020, file photo, Dr. Dan Schenkat shows Gov. Roy Cooper, right, a vial containing COVID-19 vaccine at UNC Health in Chapel Hill, N.C., where frontline healthcare workers are among some of the first recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. With frustration rising over the slow rollout of the vaccine, state leaders and other politicians are turning up the pressure, improvising and seeking to bend the rules to get shots in arms more quickly. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP, File)