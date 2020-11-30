Uproar in France over proposed limits on filming police

FILE - In this Nov.21, 2020 file photo a demonstrator takes a picture of policemen during a protest against bill on police images, in Paris. As videos helped reveal many cases of police brutality, French civil rights activists voiced fears that a new security law would threaten efforts by people from minorities and poor neighborhoods to document incidents involving law enforcement officers. French President Emmanuel Macron's government is pushing a new security bill that would notably make it illegal to publish images of officers with intent to cause them harm. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)