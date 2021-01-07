Outdoor hockey traditions under shadow of climate change

Sylvan Lake in Sylvan Lake, Alberta, is shown on Sept. 28, 2020. Pond hockey has been a tradition for generations in places like Kingman and Sylvan Lake, across Canada, parts of the U.S. and cold environments around the world. But experts say climate change is making for shorter freezing winters and more temperature variability, threatening the very existence of stick and puck games on frozen ponds engrained as part the sport’s roots. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)