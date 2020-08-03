This year, Harvest Crusade takes shape as a cinematic event

File-Crews hose down stadium seats before the Los Angeles Angels baseball team practiced at Angel Stadium on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. Every year in August, tens of thousands of people fill the seats of Angel Stadium in Anaheim, not for baseball, but for the weekend-long Harvest Crusade. his year, amid a global pandemic, Harvest Crusade will be different. Instead of the in-person stadium event, Harvest ministries will stream a cinematic crusade titled “A Rush of Hope,” a film that will be released on Labor Day weekend. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)