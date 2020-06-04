Health official: No new COVID-19 cases from Missouri parties

Crowds of people gather at Coconuts Caribbean Beach Bar & Grill in Gravois Mills, Missouri, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Several beach bars along Lake of the Ozarks were packed with party-goers during the Memorial Day weekend. Several political leaders in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, as well as the state of Kansas' health secretary, have condemned Lake of the Ozarks revelers for failing to practice social distancing, amid fears they could return to areas hard hit by the coronavirus and spread the disease. (Shelly Yang/Kansas City Star via AP)