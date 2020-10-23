France surpasses 1 million confirmed virus cases amid spike

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, chairs a meeting with the medical staff of the Rene Dubos hospital center, in Pontoise, outside Paris, Friday Oct. 23, 2020. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday a vast extension of the nightly curfew that is intended to curb the spiraling spread of the coronavirus, saying "the second wave is here." The curfew imposed in eight regions of France last week, including Paris and its suburbs, is being extended to 38 more regions and Polynesia, (Photo by Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)