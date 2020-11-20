Mayor: Wisconsin mall shooting injuries not life-threatening

In this image from video provided by WISN-TV, emergency crews gather at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. A police dispatcher says officers are responding to "a very active situation" at the suburban Milwaukee mall. The dispatcher said she could not immediately provide further details. Witnesses told WISN-TV that they heard what they believed were eight to 12 shots. (WISN-TV via AP)