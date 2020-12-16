Suspect in Japan anime studio fire charged with murder

FILE - In this July 19, 2019, file photo, a woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of a fire at the building of Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio, background, in Kyoto, western Japan. Japanese prosecutors formally filed murder charges Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, against a suspect in the deadly fire at the Kyoto anime studio in 2019, after it was determined that he has recovered enough from his own severe burns and is mentally fit to stand trial. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)