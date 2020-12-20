Thousands line up for tests amid Thailand virus outbreak

A guard with a face-shield stands near a shrimp market in Samut Sakhon, south of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. Health officials said the new cases are mostly migrant workers from Myanmar connected to the outbreak at the Klang Koong shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province. (AP Photo/ Jerry Harmer)